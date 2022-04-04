This month: Grover Beach nonprofits can apply to sell safe and sane fireworks

Grover Beach nonprofits can apply to fill one of four permitted fireworks stands in the city starting April 12.

The application period will be open through May 31 and is limited to Grover Beach-based nonprofit organizations that have been operating within city limits for at least three years.

The city allows a maximum of four "safe and sane" fireworks stands within city limits, and each organization is limited to one stand.

Fireworks sales will be open for a seven-day period from June 28 to July 5, officials say, and fireworks can only be set off between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4 this year.

Applications are available online or by emailing gbadmin@groverbeach.org.