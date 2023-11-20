Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

This monthly clinic provides free medical services for the underserved and unsheltered

This free clinic happens every third Sunday of each month
free pop-up medical clinic IN SLO
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Community members who are unhoused or in need were able to attend a free pop-up medical clinic outside the SLO Public Library on Sunday.
free pop-up medical clinic IN SLO
Posted at 7:14 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 22:16:33-05

Community members who are unhoused or in need were able to attend a free pop-up medical clinic outside the SLO Public Library alongside Shower the People’s Mobile Showers on Sunday.

Every third Sunday of each month, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., the clinic provides free medical services for the underserved and unsheltered, including medical screenings, vital signs and blood pressure readings, physical exams, blood sugar checks, wound care, medical advice and treatment, basic prescriptions, and limited over-the-counter medications.

No documentation or proof of financial eligibility is required.

This was hosted by the Vituity Cares Foundation and staffed by friendly doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, RNs, and other volunteers. The Vituity Cares Foundation served 60 people at last month's pop-up clinic.

KSBY stopped by the clinic and spoke to the clinic's coordinator, Laura Trenev.

"We're all here from French Hospital and surrounding medical organizations. And we're really happy to give back to the community, especially during the holidays," Trenev said. "There are a lot of people who are lonely and don't have family. The homeless shelters are full. We're happy to provide a service to the people in our community."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg