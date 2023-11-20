This monthly clinic provides free medical services for the underserved and unsheltered

Community members who are unhoused or in need were able to attend a free pop-up medical clinic outside the SLO Public Library alongside Shower the People’s Mobile Showers on Sunday.

Every third Sunday of each month, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., the clinic provides free medical services for the underserved and unsheltered, including medical screenings, vital signs and blood pressure readings, physical exams, blood sugar checks, wound care, medical advice and treatment, basic prescriptions, and limited over-the-counter medications.

No documentation or proof of financial eligibility is required.

This was hosted by the Vituity Cares Foundation and staffed by friendly doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, RNs, and other volunteers. The Vituity Cares Foundation served 60 people at last month's pop-up clinic.

KSBY stopped by the clinic and spoke to the clinic's coordinator, Laura Trenev.

"We're all here from French Hospital and surrounding medical organizations. And we're really happy to give back to the community, especially during the holidays," Trenev said. "There are a lot of people who are lonely and don't have family. The homeless shelters are full. We're happy to provide a service to the people in our community."