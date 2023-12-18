This small local boutique just expanded to Avila Beach with its new store

Avila Beach has welcomed a new local business.

The Cambria clothing boutique, "Bounding Main" opened a second store location there this month.

The space it now occupies was previously occupied for 18 years and the owners tell KSBY they are excited to grow their business.

"We found out that there were quite a lot of applicants so they chose us so we kind of feel like Avila chose us to be here. We are super excited about that and we feel very privileged and honored to have a shop here at Avila Beach," Bridget Smith and Shara Tatham, Bounding Main co-owners said.

Bounding Main is located at 324 Front St., Suite B in Avila Beach, and at 2289 on Main St. in Cambria.