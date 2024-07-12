This "wannabe lap dog" is 65 pounds of pure cuddles

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Bonham's turn!

He is a favorite of the Woods Humane Society staff and they fondly refer to him as a "wannabe lap dog". At nearly 65 pounds getting on a lap can be a struggle but there is no place he would rather be!

He transferred from another shelter a few months ago and is awaiting his forever home eagerly. He is a terrier-pitbull mix and is happiest being around his people. He loves playing with other dogs and has lived with cats but people are his number one priority.

He will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

For more details on this sweet by check out his profile on the Woods Humane Society website.