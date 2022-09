Thousands of honeybees that made a hive inside a wooden signpost in Lompoc have been safely removed, Caltrans District 5 officials said Friday.

10,000 honeybees were discovered inside of a traffic sign on Thursday along eastbound Hwy 246, west of V St.

Caltrans District 5

In photos Caltrans shared, the bees are visible all up and down the inside of the wooden post.

Caltrans District 5

Super Bee Rescue, a live bee removal company based out of Santa Barbara, is caring for the bees.