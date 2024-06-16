Thousands of Cal Poly students graduated at Memorial Field this weekend

Cal Poly’s graduating class of 2024 is being celebrated with commencement ceremonies.

“This is the best feeling ever,” said Cassidy Fasulo, a Cal Poly graduate.

“I cannot believe I just walked across the stage,” said Alexandra Siecke, a Cal Poly graduate.

“It felt great,” Mark Biggins, a Cal Poly graduate said.

“It's a big turning point in my life,” Aiden Fischer, a Cal Poly graduate said.

This weekend over 6,000 students will wrap up their time at Cal Poly.

On Saturday, three ceremonies were held at the Memorial Field.

These graduates are ready to take the next steps.

“I'm headed out to North Carolina. I'm going to be attending Campbell University and pursuing my graduate degree and I'm a student-athlete too so I will be playing two more years of football,” Biggins said.

“I was working as a lecturer so I'll be working for my professor doing projects there,” Fischer said.

“I graduated with an agri-business degree and I'll be joining the Markon Cooperative team in Salinas in a couple of weeks,” Fasulo said.

For many of the students, this was their first time walking across a stage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My graduation was a drive though I did not get out of the car,” Siecke said.

“Considering I didn't have a high school graduation, I'm so excited for the next chapter of my life,” Fasulo said.

Three more ceremonies will be held on Sunday starting at 8:30 in the morning and the last one at 4:30 in the evening.