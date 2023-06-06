Thousands of cyclists to ride through SLO, Santa Barbara counties this week

Thousands of bicyclists riding in the AIDS/LifeCycle bicycle ride will be passing through areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this week.

The bicyclists will use portions of the state highway system, including Highways 101, 46 and 1 during the daytime hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Caltrans said in a press release.

Bicyclists will travel in a single-file line with the flow of traffic, using areas of city and county roads when needed, according to the release. California Highway Patrol will be present to maintain a safe environment for riders and drivers.

The AIDS/LifeCycle schedule this week is as follows:



On Tuesday, June 6, riders will leave King City and ride to the Paso Robles Fairgrounds using southbound Highway 101.



Wednesday, June 7, cyclists will leave Paso Robles using Highway 46 west to Highway 1 south through Cayucos and Morro Bay to Highway 101, ending in Preisker Park in Santa Maria.



Thursday, June 8, the cyclists will leave Santa Maria and ride to Riverbend Park in Lompoc using Highway 1.



Friday, June 9, riders will ride through Santa Barbara and end their day in Ventura using Highways 1 and 101.

The AIDS/LifeCycle ride is a 7-day, 545-mile bike ride meant to raise funds and build awareness, according to the organization’s website. It starts in San Francisco and ends in Los Angeles.

The ride began in 1994 and was called the “California AIDS Ride.” Participants have raised more than $300 million for HIV and AIDS-related services provided by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation.