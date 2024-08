A power outage was impacting thousands of people in the San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach areas early Wednesday morning.

According to PG&E, the outage began at around 3:40 a.m.

As of 4:11 a.m., 2,894 PG&E customers were reported to be affected along both sides of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo and also in the Avila Beach area.

Restoration was expected by 8 a.m.

PG&E reported the outage was not planned, adding that a crew would be working to restore power.

No word on the exact cause.