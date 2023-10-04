Thousands of PG&E customers near Avila Beach without power Tuesday evening

More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power near Avila Beach and the surrounding area Tuesday evening.

The outage started about 4:30 p.m. and was impacting 2,013 customers, according to PG&E.

PG&E is on the scene and working to determine the cause of the outage.

The outage is North of Pismo Beach and South of San Luis Obispo. Customers on both the east and west sides of Highway 101 are without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

To learn more and get updates on the outage, click here.