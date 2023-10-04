Watch Now
Thousands of PG&E customers near Avila Beach without power Tuesday evening

The outage is between Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo
Posted at 5:46 PM, Oct 03, 2023
More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power near Avila Beach and the surrounding area Tuesday evening.

The outage started about 4:30 p.m. and was impacting 2,013 customers, according to PG&E.

PG&E is on the scene and working to determine the cause of the outage.

The outage is North of Pismo Beach and South of San Luis Obispo. Customers on both the east and west sides of Highway 101 are without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

