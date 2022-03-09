Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Templeton

A power outage in Templeton is impacting more than 1,000 PG&E customers Tuesday night.

According to the PG&E outage map, the power went out for 1,243 customers at around 6:00 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to California Highway Patrol, some form of wood hit a power line on 1200 Main Street near the Templeton High School.

The power outage is impacting PG&E customers in the eastside of Templeton.

It is not determined if this is the exact cause of the crash. PG&E crews are assesing the cause at the outage location.