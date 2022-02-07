Thousands of pills, other drugs seized in SLOPD search

San Luis Obispo police say detectives seized more than $1 million worth of drugs while serving a search warrant last week.

Members of the police department's Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 20 block of Chorro St. on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 3.

Police say they found approximately two pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 12,000 tabs of LSD, 38,000 Adderall pills, 32,000 Oxycontin pills, 9,000 Xanax pills, 35 grams of ketamine, 176.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, 35 pounds of marijuana, and four ounces of psilocybin mushrooms.

Detectives also reportedly found evidence of narcotics trafficking and seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Drugs seized during the service of a search warrant in San Luis Obispo on Feb. 3, 2022.

A search warrant was also served at a second location in the 500 block of Dartmouth Dr., where police say they found additional evidence of drug sales and trafficking.

Police arrested Aurelio Ablang Oliveros II, 20, of San Luis Obispo on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substances for sale, sale/transportation of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances for sale, and sale/transportation of controlled substances.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Aurelio Ablang Oliveros II

As of Monday afternoon, Oliveros remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

