Thousands of pounds of fish donated to SLO Food Bank

KSBY
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 27, 2021
A local non-profit is teaming up with Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay to provide fresh seafood for those in need.

Slow Money San Luis Obispo works to support local small food and farm businesses and deliver products to the food insecure.

With the help of grant funds to support local fishing boats and Giovanni's processing, fish filets were donated and delivered to the SLO Food Bank on Thursday.

"It's good to hear they so appreciate local fish cause it's not a protein that they are normally seeing in the meals that are being served at the shelters or the other partners of the food bank so it's a nice element to incorporate, especially cause it's local," said Jeff Wade, founder of Slow Money SLO.

A total of 2,600 pounds of fish was delivered, including King salmon, halibut, black cod, lingcod, and rockfish.

