Thousands of trucks showcased at Avila Beach Golf Resort

The second annual C10 SLO Down took place at the Avila Beach Golf Resort Saturday.

This event is all about truck from the years 1998 and older.

Spectators flocked to the beach front resort to enjoy a showcase of 1,000 Chevy and GMC trucks.

"This is a get together for all the people in our community. The C10 community consists of GM trucks from 1908 through 1998," said Paul Karp, event organizer. "We get people coming out from Texas, Arizona, Utah, Canada, we got them from everywhere flocking out here just to see a piece of the Central Coast and hang out with each other."

The one day event was free for everyone to enjoy.

