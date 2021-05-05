Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands visit 2021 Santa Maria Fairpark Strawberry Cruzin'

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:48 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 02:48:36-04

More than two thousand cars drove through the Strawberry Cruzin' event this weekend, according to Santa Maria Fairpark officials.

The event was a drive-thru experience due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Santa Maria Fairpark officials say some of the popular food included strawberry funnel cake and 12-inch corn dog. The strawberry kettle corn almost sold out every night.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is already working to create the next event. Officials say it will be a modified fair over the course of three weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7