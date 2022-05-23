UPDATE: Power mostly restored after morning outage in Atascadero

UPDATE (10:54 a.m.) - Power has been restored for all but 109 of the 3,458 customers affected by the initial outage.

UPDATE (10:07 a.m.) - At about 10 a.m., power was restored for much of the outage area west of Hwy 101.

1,524 PG&E customers remained without power.

A PG&E spokesperson told KSBY that a crew in the area is working to identify what caused the outage and safely restore electricity in the area.

3,458 PG&E customers were left without power after an outage was reported in Atascadero Monday morning.

The outage was first reported at 8:31 a.m., according to PG&E's website. It stretches north of Hwy 41 and includes both sides of Hwy 101. Curbaril Ave. and a section of El Camino Real are in the affected area.

So far, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

PG&E estimates that power will be restored by 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.