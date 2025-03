(UPDATE 6:45 p.m.) - PG&E tells KSBY less than 300 people are without power as of 6:30 p.m. and crews are on scene to restore power.

A power outage was impacting thousands of people in Nipomo late Monday afternoon.

The outage was first reported at around 4:36 p.m., according to PG&E.

As of 5:05 p.m., 7,830 PG&E customers were without power, with the majority being on the west side of Highway 101.

Power is estimated to be restored by 8:45 p.m.

No word on the cause.