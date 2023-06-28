Thousands without power in northern SLO County

UPDATE (12:42 p.m.) - PG&E says power has been restored to some but 2,800 customers are still without power.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: More than 7,000 PG&E customers were without power in a portion of Northern San Luis Obispo County Wednesday.

The outage began around 7 a.m. and was impacting customers mainly to the west of Highway 101 between Templeton and Santa Margarita.

PG&E said it appeared the outage was due to a crash or incident involving an electric pole, which enabled the EPSS circuit and turned power off to the area to reduce the risk of fire.

Restoration is expected by 4:15 p.m.

