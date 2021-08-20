Three-car crash near Cayucos closes one lane of SB Highway 1

CAL FIRE SLO reports a crash on southbound Highway 1 near Cayucos has closed one lane near Cayucos.

Three cars were involved in the crash near Cass Avenue. Officials report the fast lane in the southbound direction of Highway 1 has been closed.

CAL FIRE SLO reports three people are involved as well as one dog which died in the crash.

The three people have been transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.