Three-car crash reported on Highway 101 in Atascadero

Minor injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at the San Anselmo Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicles involved in the crash were not blocking the northbound lanes but traffic was slowing through the area.

The CHP says that Highway 101 continues to see an increased traffic volume due to the overnight closure of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine. The interstate has since partially reopened but drivers can expect more traffic from drivers who detoured around the closure.

