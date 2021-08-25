Three dead in early morning crash on Highway 101 southbound

Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 101 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, three are dead after two vehicles collided and caught on fire on Highway 101 southbound near El Capitan Ranch Road inGoleta early Wednesday morning. The department says extrication of the victims was required. The crash happened just before 2:30am Wednesday. Highway 101 southbound is closed at Las Varas Canyon Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire had three engines on-scene extinguishing the vehicle fires.

