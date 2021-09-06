Three dogs dead, 10 people displaced in Atascadero house fire

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire Sunday morning.

Fire officials received the call at around 9:25 a.m. for a fully engulfed home on the 8600 block of Portola Road.

When first responders arrived they said the fire was found mainly in the back of the single-story home.

Fire officials say 10 people were inside the home along with four dogs. The 10 residents were able to escape, three of the dogs died.

According to fire officials, one of the family members suffered cuts to their arm and another was thought to be missing, however was accounted for a short time later outside of the home.

The emergency resources used for the incident included 7 fire engines, 1 command vehicle, two ambulances, and 3 police officers. It took firefighters about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The 10 people living inside the home are being assisted by American Red Cross.