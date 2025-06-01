Three injured after crash sends vehicle over side of Hwy 101

Three people were injured Sunday afternoon after a crash that sent a vehicle over the side of Highway 101 in North Santa Barbara County.

In a post on X, Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reported that the two-vehicle crash happened just north of the Nojoqui Summit around noon.

Safechuck says one of the vehicles traveled 10-20 feet over the side of the highway.

Two patients, who officials identified as an elderly male and an elderly female, reportedly sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The second vehicle was driven by a solo adult female, who authorities say had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Safechuck reports that neither vehicle required extrication.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.