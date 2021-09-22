Three injured in crash near San Miguel

CAL FIRE SLO responded to a major injury crash Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. at San Marcos Road near San Miguel.

Fire officials say a single-vehicle crash resulted in injuries to three people inside the vehicle.

According to CAL FIRE SLO's Twitter, a helicopter was called to the scene and personnel from Camp Roberts are also responding.

Fire officials say one person suffered major injuries, one moderate injuries, and the other minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are being asked to use caution when driving in the area.