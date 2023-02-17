Three juveniles arrested in connection with Santa Barbara murder investigation

Santa Barbara police say three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearns Wharf in December.

Two of the juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder. The third was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and possession of a firearm.

According to police, the arrests were made on Thursday as authorities served search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Los Angles and Ventura counties.

During those searches, police say they recovered a firearm but it's not yet known if it's the same gun that was used in the shooting.

Police say Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52, of Camarillo was killed as he was walking with his wife on the evening of Dec. 9. An innocent bystander, investigators say he was hit by a round fired during an altercation between two groups of people.

Police say one of the groups involved had ties to a Santa Barbara street gang. The other has been tied to a Ventura County street gang.

In January, police announced the arrests of four people -- Jiram Tenorio Ramon, 22, Ricardo Jauregui Moreno Jr., 20, Christopher Miranda, 21, and James Rosborough, 21.

Among other charges, Ramon, Jauregui Moreno and Miranda are charged with murder. Rosborough is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 897-2347.