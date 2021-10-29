Three Lompoc men arrested, booked on burglary charges

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three Lompoc men Thursday morning.

Officials received a report of suspicious people checking vehicle door handles in the early morning on Oct. 28.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100-block of Oakmont Ave. in Lompoc at about 3:39 a.m. When they arrived, three suspects ran away from the area.

Officials say they found two suspects within minutes. The third suspect was found hours later, at Burton Mesa Blvd. and Harris Grade Rd., at about 8:27 a.m.

Deputies arrested Jason Romero, 33, Jacob Carter, 25, and Corey Thomas, 26, all Lompoc residents.

Romero had a loaded unregistered firearm in his pocket and vehicle burglary tools when deputies arrested him. Officials say Carter was found in the suspects' vehicle and also had burglary tools.

Carter and Romero were both booked at the Lompoc Jail on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary and conspiracy to commit vehicle theft. Romero was also booked on the felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials say Carter and Romero were released without bail.

Thomas was booked on misdemeanor charges of prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked on the felony charge of conspiracy. He is being held at Main Jail, and his bail is set at $100,000.