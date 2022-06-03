Three Paso Robles middle school students arrested for possesion of illegal items on campus

Paso Robles City officials report three Daniel Lewis Middle School students were arrested Friday after another student reported they may have brought an “airsoft” toy gun and a knife onto campus.

School staff said they confronted one of the students in question, and the student admitted to bringing illegal items onto school grounds. Staff said two other students helped the first hide some of the items.

City officials say staff confiscated a clear plastic airsoft pistol, a pocketknife, a replica hand grenade, and a vest carrier for ballistic panels.

Investigators say there was no threat to harm or scare anyone at the school or elsewhere. The three involved students were all 13-years-old. They told police they were planning to play with the airsoft pistol after school, but made a poor decision to bring the items to school with them.

The Paso Robles Police Department says they have a zero-tolerance policy with anyone who brings any type of weapon onto a school campus.

All three teens were placed under arrest for misdemeanor possession of a knife on school grounds, and misdemeanor possession of a replica hand grenade. The teens were later turned over to their parents, and charges will be filed with San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Probation.

The names and photos of the involved juveniles will not be released due to their age.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.