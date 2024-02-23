Three people accused of alcohol theft arrested in Atascadero

Paso Robles police with the assistance of the Atascadero Police Department arrested three people Thursday afternoon on suspicion of theft.

Officers from the Paso Robles Police Department notified the Atascadero Police Department that three people believed to be associated with a red Mercedes had stolen alcohol from a local business. Paso Robles police had reason to believe the same people were involved in other thefts within the city.

After Atascadero Police received the information, they responded to a 911 call at Smart & Final, where reports came in that alcohol had been stolen from the store and the suspects left in a red vehicle.

Police say a red Mercedes was quickly located by a patrol officer and a traffic stop was conducted on northbound Highway 101 near the San Anselmo onramp.

First responders closed a portion of the freeway while the stop was conducted.

Three people in the car were detained at the scene while Atascadero officers investigated the theft at Smart & Final.

Police say the suspects were positively identified by store employees and a large amount of alcohol was recovered from the vehicle.

APD contacted Paso Robles officers to respond to the scene and the three suspects were placed under arrest.

The Atascadero Police Department will file additional criminal charges with the District Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete.