Three people displaced by house fire in Goleta

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Goleta Saturday night.
The fire happened at 10:29 p.m. on the 300 block of Matilda Drive.
Fire officials say the residents returned to the home to a smoke detector going off.
The residents used a fire extinguisher to get the fire under control. Fire officials say the fire was contained to a piece of furniture.
Three people living in the home were displaced, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
