Three people displaced by house fire in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 7:33 AM, Sep 03, 2023
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Goleta Saturday night.

The fire happened at 10:29 p.m. on the 300 block of Matilda Drive.

Fire officials say the residents returned to the home to a smoke detector going off.

The residents used a fire extinguisher to get the fire under control. Fire officials say the fire was contained to a piece of furniture.

Three people living in the home were displaced, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

