Three people killed in fatal crash on Hwy 1 in Lompoc

NB Hwy 1 south of Constellation Rd is closed
Santa Barbara County Fire officials say both lanes of Northbound Highway 1 just south of Constellation Road in Lompoc are blocked due to a fatal crash.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 09:58:26-04

Caltrans says there is no estimated time of reopening.

SBC Fire officials say there were two cars involved in the fatal crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three people in one car were all killed. The second car had two people in it who suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The accident is under investigation.

