Three people killed in fatal crash on Hwy 1 in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say both lanes of Northbound Highway 1 just south of Constellation Road in Lompoc are blocked due to a fatal crash.

Caltrans says there is no estimated time of reopening.

SBC Fire officials say there were two cars involved in the fatal crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three people in one car were all killed. The second car had two people in it who suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The accident is under investigation.