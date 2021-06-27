Watch
Two people trapped in rollover crash, traffic impacted on Hwy 166

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 10:39:40-04

Santa Barbara County Firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle rollover crash in the Cuyama Valley.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday where fire officials say a single vehicle crashed, rolled over, and ultimately trapped two people inside.

It happened on the 7300 block of Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon Road.

As of 7:30 a.m., first responders have freed one person from the vehicle but are working to free the second person using heavy extrication.

Fire officials say a total of three people were involved in the crash, one person suffered minor injuries and the other two suffered critical injuries.

The two who suffered major injuries are being transported to the hospital.

Fire officials say traffic restrictions are in place within the area.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

