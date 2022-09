Cal Fire SLO and California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a collision in Templeton at around 2:15 p.m.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Vineyard Drive and Santa Rita Road.

According to Cal Fire SLO, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be extracted from their vehicle, and two patients suffered moderate injuries.

CHP partially closed the roads as first responders assessed the scene.

Both Vineyard Drive and Santa Rita Road have reopened.