Three Santa Barbara County libraries set to reopen Tuesday

Three libraries in Santa Barbara County, along with several public services for the City of Goleta, are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday.

The Goleta, Buellton, and Solvang library branches are open for community members starting TODAY Tuesday, as well as City of Goleta in-person services like the front desk reception and public counters at Goleta City Hall. The three libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

The City Hall front reception desk is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone entering a city building needs to follow Santa Barbara County guidelines on face coverings, which applies to those unvaccinated.

For more information, click here.