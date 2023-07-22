Three Santa Maria men arrested in connection to 2022 homicide investigation

Santa Maria Police detectives arrested a third man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation that happened in October 2022.

Police say at about 1:00 a.m. Friday detectives with assistance from SWAT crews conducted a search and arrest warrant operation in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane.

Detectives say this operation was a result of an ongoing homicide investigation related to the shooting death of 33-year-old Santa Maria resident Adelberto Moises Gabino.

Gabino was shot and killed on the night of October 22, 2022, while driving near the intersection of Boone Street and Western Avenue.

Detectives say during their operation on Friday, 19-year-old Santa Maria resident Armando Fuentes Chagolla was arrested on a warrant without incident.

Chagolla was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on two warrants for charges that include felony vandalism, gang member in possession of a firearm, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and gang enhancement.

During the investigation, two other men were charged in connection to the murder. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Santa Maria residents Irvin Yair Gabino and Noe Soria Bedolla, both 19 years old.

Detectives say Gabino and Bedolla were already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail for other crimes. Both have been re-booked for warrants in this case on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and a gang enhancement.

All three men are being held on $2 million bail.

Santa Maria Police Dept. Armando Fuentes Chagolla

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1329 or Detective Peinado at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1357.