Three Santa Maria teens under investigation on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Maria police officers responded to reports of a possible carjacking Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:48 p.m. in the shopping center on the 1600 block of N. Broadway.

When officers arrived they determined a man was approached by three teenagers. That's when officers say a verbal altercation took place and one teen retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the victim.

Officers say the teens disengaged from the victim and began to walk away, and when the victim was leaving the area in his vehicle another teen brandished a firearm at him.

Officers say the victim struck the teen with his vehicle as he drove from the area.

The three teens left the area before officers arrived but with the help of witnesses, officers say two of the three teens were found nearby.

With assistance from the CHP air unit, officers searched for the outstanding suspect and firearms involved in the crime.

Officers say one teen was booked into juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon and the other for brandishing a firearm.

Santa Maria police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 X2277.