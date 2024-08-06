Three teens detained after crashing a stolen vehicle in Santa Barbara

Three teens were found driving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

Around 11 a.m., a Santa Barbara police officer spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the morning.

It was being driven near Bath Street and West Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

A short pursuit took place that ended with the stolen vehicle hitting a parked car.

There were two people in the parked car, and both of them had to be treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Three people were found in the stolen vehicle.

City officials say the driver was a 16-year-old male, and the two passengers were 15 and 17-year-old females—all three of them were detained.

The 16-year-old driver is being booked for stealing a vehicle, evading officers, felony driving under the influence, felony hit and run, resisting officers and driving without a license, according to the SBPD.

The two female passengers are being released to their guardians.

Their charges will be referred to the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Probation Department.