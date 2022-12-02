Three vehicle accidents occurred in the same area Friday morning

There were multiple vehicle collisions this morning along the Central Coast, but three accidents happened in the same area near Gaviota on Highway 101.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, December 2, one vehicle crashed going northbound on Highway 101 just south of the Gaviota tunnel.

No other cars were involved and as a result, the number two lane was blocked to tow the vehicle away from the scene according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire say no injuries were reported.

Caltrans responded to clear debris from the area.

And again, just before 6 a.m., a separate vehicle accident involving multiple cars going southbound on Highway 101 just north of Gaviota.

One of the vehicles turned over and ended up on the road on its roof resulting in the #2 lane being blocked according to Caltrans.

Santa Barbara County Fire says no injuries were reported in that accident.

The #2 lane re-opened around 7:50 a.m.

Then around 9:12 a.m., a third accident occurred on southbound Highway 101 just north of Gaviota.

Caltrans says this resulted in the number two and number three lanes being closed for guardrail and vehicle recovery.

Public Information Officer, Scott Safechuck with Santa Barbara County Fire told KSBY earlier this morning that as we start to see rain this weekend, to remind ourselves to drive with intent and caution.