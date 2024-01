Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:15 p.m. along the 1000 block of Highway 246 of Skytt Road near Buellton.

Fire officials say one man needed to be taken to the hospital via helicopter with moderate injuries suffered in the crash.

As of 2:30 p.m., fire officials say Highway 246 is open, however heavy traffic remains in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.