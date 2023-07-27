Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on Cuesta Grade

cuesta grade crash 72623.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Vehicles involved in a multi-car crash on the Cuesta Grade on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
cuesta grade crash 72623.jpg
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 20:48:46-04

UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol reports that all of the wrecked vehicles have been moved to the righthand shoulder of the highway.

All lanes are now open.
___

(5:26 p.m.) - A three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 was causing a traffic backup on the Cuesta Grade during the Wednesday evening commute.

It happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Highway 58.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #1, or fast lane, was blocked.

Northbound traffic was backing up to the base of the Cuesta Grade.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg