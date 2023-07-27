Three-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on Cuesta Grade

UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol reports that all of the wrecked vehicles have been moved to the righthand shoulder of the highway.

All lanes are now open.

___

(5:26 p.m.) - A three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 was causing a traffic backup on the Cuesta Grade during the Wednesday evening commute.

It happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Highway 58.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #1, or fast lane, was blocked.

Northbound traffic was backing up to the base of the Cuesta Grade.

