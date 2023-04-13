Three-vehicle crash results in road closure on Highway 1 near Las Cruces

Highway 1 just north of Highway 101 near Las Cruces in Santa Barbara County is closed due to a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 1 southbound, Caltrans said via Twitter.
Both southbound and northbound lanes are closed to land a helicopter.
Caltrans said there is currently no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story. The story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
