Three-vehicle crash results in road closure on Highway 1 near Las Cruces

Highway 1 north and southbound lanes are closed due to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 southbound north of Highway 101 near Las Cruces Thursday morning.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 13, 2023
Highway 1 just north of Highway 101 near Las Cruces in Santa Barbara County is closed due to a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 1 southbound, Caltrans said via Twitter.

Both southbound and northbound lanes are closed to land a helicopter.

Caltrans said there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

