Three-year e-bike program approved for Santa Barbara Coastal Zone

The City of Santa Barbara's Bike Share Pilot Program is here to stay.

According to a release from the city, the California Coastal Commission voted unanimously on June 18 to continue the three-year program in Santa Barbara's Coastal Zone.

The city teamed up with Program Operator "BCycle" to launch the first phase of the program earlier this year. The program aims to provide affordable e-bike rides designed for short trips to key destinations on the coast with 96 bikes and 192 docks already in service. The recent approval of the three-year plan includes the installation of 500 total docks that will serve around 250 e-bikes citywide.

As of May 31, the city reports Santa Barbara "BCycle" riders have taken 13,914 total trips and ridden 63,529 miles since the program's launch. City staff will continue to identify and install more dock locations in the coming weeks.

For the latest on "BCycle" in Santa Barbara, visit https://santabarbara.bcycle.com/.