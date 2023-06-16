Three year old lab mix "Mufasa" is our Pet of the Week

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Mufasa, a 3-year-old Lab mix who is very energetic and excited to find a forever home on the Central Coast!

We sat down with Mufasa and Robin Coleman to learn more.

Coleman said, "this is Mufasa, a young three year old love mix. He's been at Woods way too long. So let's get this fun active guy a new home here. And maybe he can be a beach dog a hiking dog go on adventures with you."

Coleman continued, "he likes his doggy friends here can get a little rough and playful with he likes treats. He likes toys. Most of all he's looking for an active home who can keep him busy, get him out of his shelter and give him his new best friend. He's a gorgeous guy. Come and meet me foster fall in love with your new best friend."

Mufasa will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.

