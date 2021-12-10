Thursday night meeting to address storm readiness in Montecito

Montecito community members are invited to take part in a storm readiness meeting on Thursday evening.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School, located at 385 San Ysidro Rd. in Santa Barbara.

The meeting will include representatives from the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Barbara County Flood Control, National Weather Service and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. Speakers will share current storm preparedness information.

The meeting will also highlight risks of debris flow and flooding during the upcoming storm season.

Organizers say that those unable to attend in person can join the meeting virtually, by tuning in to Cox Cable TV channel 20 or on Santa Barbara County's YouTube channel.

Montecito Fire Department announced on Twitter that a sandbag filling station is open for use at Lower Manning Park.