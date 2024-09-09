Ticket to Teach apprenticeship program is helping the childcare teacher crisis in San Luis Obispo County

Melanie Powers teaches 12 children at the Nipomo Early Learning Center.

Powers has been the only permanent teacher in that classroom for more than a year.

She says this is bad because, without enough teachers, children might not get the one-on-one care and consistency they need.

"We’re their first experience. It's the first time they are leaving their families or caregivers, so having the same set of teachers in the classroom helps with that transition with separation anxiety makes them feel comfortable coming in and they know what to expect every day,” Powers said.

Powers says it's hard to find help. Currently, she has two substitute teachers but would like three teachers for every four kids in the classroom.

Sam Edwards is one of the substitutes who helps out in Power’s classroom.

“It broke my heart that these little kids are coming to school every day and that there could be a gap in the continuity of who greets them and who teaches them and I thought I don't want that," said Edwards. "I want to be the continuity for these kids and if that means I need to go to college and I do the classes then that's what I do."

Edwards is talking about the Ticket to Teach apprenticeship program through the County. She recently applied intending to become a permanent teacher someday.

“It's just so important," said Edwards."It sets them up for their whole lives."

The paid apprenticeship program connects people who want to get into early education with local preschools and childcare centers, giving them experience in the classroom while working toward licensure.

Edwards is now taking classes online at Cuesta College and also applied for a classroom assistant position.

There are 25 candidates across the county, including Edwards, who are enrolled in the program. They work at both state and private schools.

“For San Luis Obispo County, if we want to keep young families in our county we need to provide access to early education and childcare centers so they can be engaged in our community and they know their children are being well taken care of and they are prepared for school," James Brescia County Superintendent of Schools.

Grant funds will help pay for employees. The program pays for books and classes.

“More hands on deck is always a more high-quality program,” Powers said.

For more information on how you can get involved in the Ticket to Teach program, click here.