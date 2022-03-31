Tickets now on sale for Hearst Castle

After being closed for two years, Hearst Castle is reopening to the public.

The Covid-19 pandemic and severe rainstorms damaged the access road to the castle in early 2021 - temporarily closing its doors.

But on May 11th, it will be welcoming visitors back.

You can get your tour tickets, starting today.

Prices start at $30 for adults and $15 for kids.

As part of the delayed 100th anniversary of the construction of the castle - a new tour honoring the castle's renowned architect, Julie Morgan, tour has been added.

Reservations are recommended and can be made HERE.