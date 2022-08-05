Tickets now on sale for the 2022 Cambria Christmas Market

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Cambria Christmas Market.

The announcement was made Friday on the market's Facebook page.

This year the Cambria Christmas Market takes place from Nov. 25 - Dec. 23 at the Cambria Pines Lodge.

The market features a walk-through of different Christmas decorations that feature more than 2 million Christmas lights for spectators to enjoy.

Other activities include artisan vendors, photos with Santa, live entertainment and traditional German food and drinks.

This year, there are four different ways guests can enjoy the Christmas Market.

There are two hotel overnight hotel packages, one with an option to stay overnight with a full market experience or one to stay overnight with a lights-only experience.

There are three hotels that you can choose from, the Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn and The J. Patrick House & Inn.

There are two package options that do not include hotel stays where guests can enjoy the full market or enjoy the lights-only experience.

For booking, price options, and more information on what these packages offer click here.

The market will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say to not wait too long to purchase tickets, as they tend to sell out fast.