Tickets selling fast for ECHO's Empty Bowls event

Tickets are selling quickly for the El Camino Homeless Organization's Empty Bowls event on Thursday.

The fundraiser will raise money to support families and individuals in the community by offering a family meal of soup and bread with two artisan ceramic bowls. The food is supplies by local restaurants and bakeries.

It will be held at Atascadero Bible Church, located at 6225 Atascadero Rd., on Thursday, April 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say this year's event is walk-up, and participants can pick out their bowls and soup when they arrive.

One ticket includes four servings of food and two ceramic bowls. Extra bowls can be purchased for $25 each.

Tickets can be purchased online here.