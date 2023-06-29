Tillys, popular Southern California-based clothing chain, to open location in San Luis Obispo

Tillys, a retail clothing store popular in Southern California that has spread across the state and nation, plans to open a location in San Luis Obispo.

Construction started on the new location — which will be in the Madonna Plaza shopping center — this week.

Construction is expected to be completed in December, Kaytlyn Leslie of The Tribune reported.

The closest Tillys location is currently in Santa Maria.

Shares of the company, Tillys Inc., were trading at $6.83 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Shares peaked at an all-time high of $23.52 in August 2018.

Shares of Zumiez Inc., a retail clothing store that targets similar demographics to Tillys and which has a location in Pismo Beach, were trading at $16.58 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.