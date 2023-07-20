Watch Now
Tim McGraw performs at Mid-State Fair Wednesday night

Tim McGraw
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tim McGraw
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 01:36:52-04

Tim McGraw performed at the California Mid-State Fair Wednesday night.

His performance was at the Chumash Grandstand Stage.

This was McGraw’s 8th performance on the main stage at the fair.

McGraw brought special guest singer-songwriter Annie Bosko with him.

Bosko is a Ventura County native.

KSBY spoke with the person who was tasked with going on stage before McGraw and Bosko and sing the national anthem.

“This was crazy, and I did the same competition, I am a sophomore in college, so I was a freshman going into high school, and I did it for Dwight Yoakam so this will be my second time," said Kaitlyn Wilson.

Wilson says she is a big fan of McGraw and could not wait to see him perform after she was done singing the anthem.

