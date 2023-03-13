Tim McGraw returning to the California Mid-State Fair this summer

Country music star Tim McGraw is scheduled to perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair.

McGraw's concert will kick off the first night of the fair on Wednesday, July 19.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $175 and go on sale on Friday, March 17, starting at 10 a.m., on the California Mid-State Fair's website.

McGraw is known for numerous country hits, including "Live Like You Were Dying," "Humble and Kind," "Don't Take the Girl," "Grown Men Don't Cry," "Somethin' Like That," "Southern Voice," "How I'll Always Be," and many others. He has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and won three Grammy Awards, 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

This will be McGraw's eighth performance at the fair.

An opening act has not yet been announced. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.