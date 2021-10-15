Time capsule unsealed after 70 years at former Paso Robles Youth Correctional Facility

A time capsule sealed nearly 70 years ago was opened Thursday at the former Paso Robles Youth Correctional Facility.

The time capsule was sealed in the administration building in 1954.

The facility used to be run by the California Youth Authority starting in 1947, and accepted youths from all over Southern California. The facility closed down in 2008.

The opening of the time capsule, attended by former Paso Robles employees and state officials, revealed various items that reflected the times of the 1950s.

There were several photographs of the facility, a small Bible, a program from the Sept. 27, 1947, dedication; a 1948-1952 California Youth Authority progress report; the official dedication from Jan. 29, 1954, featuring the name of Gov. Goodwin J. Knight; issues of the Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 1954, Paso Robles Press; sheet music titled "Night Flight", a march by K.L. King; and several business cards from elected officials and other members of the community.

"The uniqueness of the opening of the time capsule that was placed in the Administration Building at Paso de Robles School in 1954 will bring the institution's opening, expansion, closure and impending sale full circle," said David Bacigalupo, who was the Superintendent at the former facility for 10 years.

The capsule is being opened due to an upcoming sale of the facility. The property is currently in escrow but the sale is expected to be finalized in December.